Life of the Fields: A journey through rural China's revitalization

Starting January 7, 2025, the six-episode documentary series Life of the Fields will air every Tuesday evening on Dragon TV, Southeast TV, and Tencent Video.

The documentary took three years to produce. The crew traveled over 108,000 kilometers, visiting nearly 100 villages across China. Through six perspectives–agriculture, ecology, culture, industries, talent, and comprehensive human development–the series provides a multi-dimensional showcase of the innovative practices, experiences, and achievements in China's rural revitalization efforts.