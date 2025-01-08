Chinese actor missing in Thailand identified as human trafficking victim, to return home soon

Thai police have identified Chinese actor Wang Xing as a victim of human trafficking and plan to repatriate him within the next two days.

Thai police have identified Chinese actor Wang Xing, who went missing last week near the Thai-Myanmar border, as a victim of human trafficking and plan to repatriate him within the next two days, according to Tatchai Pitaneelaboot, inspector-general of the Royal Thai Police. In a phone interview with Thai media, Tatchaichai said Wang was lured abroad with promises of a casting opportunity. He traveled from Thailand to a neighboring country, where he realized he had been deceived. Authorities are working with the Chinese Embassy in Thailand to ensure Wang's safety and provide necessary care. Once Wang and his family are prepared, Thai officials will coordinate his return to China.

Upon entering Myanmar, Wang was forced to undergo fraud training for two to three days. According to his account, the training focused mainly on text-based scams and had not yet involved voice calls or telephone conversations for fraudulent purposes. He expressed extreme fear, worrying that if he was not rescued, he would be forced to make a living by scamming his fellow Chinese. Fortunately, Wang did not suffer any physical harm. Regarding the suspected red marks on his left leg that had garnered public attention, police have confirmed that they are birthmarks.

After Wang went missing on January 3, his girlfriend promptly reported the incident to relevant authorities. Law enforcement departments of both China and Thailand immediately initiated a joint investigation, tracing clues and eventually locating him. Her girlfriend shared a photo of them holding hands this afternoon, announcing that they met at a Thai official institution.

The Thai authorities coordinated with some locals in Myanmar, and through their collaboration, Wang was successfully rescued and brought back to Thailand on Tuesday. It is reported that the rescue team identified two detention sites, finding 10 Chinese citizens at the first location and 50 at the second. Wang was rescued from the second location.