No casualties reported in Qinghai magnitude-5.5 quake

No casualties have been reported after a magnitude-5.5 earthquake jolted Madoi County in Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province at 3:44pm Wednesday, local sources said.

Dechok, a resident, told Xinhua that a slight tremor was felt in the county seat. So far, the county has reported no casualties or property damage.

The epicenter was monitored at 34.79 degrees north latitude and 97.51 degrees east longitude with a depth of 14 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.