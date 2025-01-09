1,211 aftershocks detected after Xizang magnitude-6.8 quake

A total of 1,211 aftershocks had been detected as of 3pm Thursday after a magnitude-6.8 earthquake jolted Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The largest aftershock had a magnitude of 4.4, and occurred about 18 kilometers from the epicenter of the magnitude-6.8 earthquake, according to the regional earthquake bureau. The bureau also noted that 33 of the aftershocks had a magnitude of over 3.

The magnitude-6.8 earthquake struck Dingri County in the city of Xigaze at 9:05am on Tuesday, leaving 126 people dead and 188 others injured. A total of 407 trapped individuals have been rescued.