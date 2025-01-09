Former senior Xinjiang official stands trial for graft

Li Pengxin, former deputy secretary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China, on Thursday stood trial on the charge of accepting bribes.

Li was accused of using his authority in various posts in Qinghai, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang to provide assistance to others in matters such as mineral development, business operations, and personnel appointments, illegally accepting money and gifts worth over 822 million yuan (114.3 million US dollars) in return.

The case was heard at a court in Baoji, Shaanxi Province, northwest China.

During the trial, Li pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The sentence will be announced at a later date.