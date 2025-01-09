﻿
Grenadian PM to visit China from January 11 to 17

  20:50 UTC+8, 2025-01-09
  20:50 UTC+8, 2025-01-09

Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell will pay an official visit to China from January 11 to 17, at the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced on Thursday.

Noting that January 20 this year marks the 20th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Grenada, Guo said at a daily press briefing that China welcomes Prime Minister Mitchell's official visit to China at this significant moment.

During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Prime Minister Mitchell. Premier Li Qiang will hold a welcoming ceremony for him, and they will hold talks and jointly attend a signing ceremony of cooperation documents. Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will also meet with Mitchell, Guo said. The two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

Besides Beijing, Prime Minister Mitchell will also visit Zhejiang and Shanghai, Guo added.

Grenada is an important country in the Caribbean region and an important partner of China in the region, the spokesperson said, adding that since the resumption of diplomatic ties, China and Grenada have always respected each other and treated each other as equals, understood and supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and maintained sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

"China believes that this visit will further consolidate the political mutual trust between the two countries, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, enhance the friendship between the two peoples, and push China-Grenada relations to a new level," he said.

﻿
﻿
