Former senior provincial anti-graft official indicted for graft

Zhang Ping, a former anti-graft official in southwest China's Guizhou Province, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate Thursday.

Zhang previously served as a deputy head of Guizhou's discipline inspection commission and provincial commission of supervision.

Zhang allegedly took undue advantage of his various positions to seek profits for others and illegally accepted an especially large sum of money and valuables in exchange, according to procuratorial organs.

Following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, a procuratorate in Tianjin filed Zhang's case with the municipality's No.1 intermediate people's court.