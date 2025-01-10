Rescued actor Wang Xing set to return home today after human-trafficking ordeal in Myanmar
Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was rescued from a human trafficking operation in Myanmar, is set to return to China on Friday night, Thai authorities confirmed.
The rescue, prompted by the Chinese government's intervention, highlights the growing issue of cross-border human trafficking and online scams in Southeast Asia.
Wang, a 31-year-old actor known for his roles in Chinese TV dramas, was lured to Thailand under the false pretense of a film audition.
He arrived in Bangkok on January 3 after being contacted via WeChat by individuals posing as representatives of a major Thai entertainment company GMM.
However, instead of attending a casting call, Wang, also known as Xingxing, was abducted and transported across the border into Myanmar, where he was forced to work in a scam center targeting Chinese citizens.
In an exclusive interview with Xinhua news agency on Thursday, Thailand's Senior Inspector General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot shared details about the Chinese actor's rescue.
The investigation revealed that Wang had received a job offer and traveled to Thailand, where he was picked up by a vehicle arranged by his "recruiter" after arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.
Wang took photos of the vehicle's license plate and key landmarks on the way, sending them to his girlfriend in China, Thatchai said, adding that Wang probably didn't realize that he had been deceived until he was taken across a river into rural Myanmar and found himself in a rustic environment with no recreational facilities at all.
The case underscores the alarming trend of human trafficking networks using Thailand as a transit point to smuggle victims into neighboring Myanmar, where they are forced to work in scam centers.
These centers, often located in border towns like Myawaddy, are run by criminal syndicates and exploit victims for cyber fraud, including romance scams and fake investment schemes. Victims are subjected to harsh conditions, such as forced labor, physical abuse, and psychological manipulation.
According to a Southern Weekend report, actor audition scams are the latest fraud tactics. In addition to Wang, more than 10 actors have been invited to work in Thailand recently, with nine of them getting proposals from individuals with WeChat nicknames "Yan Shiliu."
Besides actors, Yan Shiliu has also recruited behind-the-scenes staff such as lighting technicians and site operators to travel to Thailand. Yan has backgrounds in the entertainment industry, but it is still unclear whether he is perpetrating the fraud or if overseas organizations are using his social media accounts to do so.
Yan Shiliu's real name is Yan Wenlei, a native of Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province. Over the past decade, he has held various positions in different film crews, including as an extra, photographer, action demonstrator, producer, and director.
He owns a company called Zhejiang Yanshi Tianyi Film and Television Co. Neighbors in his hometown claim that they haven't seen him in a long time, and for the past month or so, Yan has been posting acting announcements and recruitment information in small WeChat groups of villagers.
Tian Yu, a legal director at Bangkok-based Wen Hua Accounting Law Firm, told Southern Weekend that foreign nationals cannot legally work in Thailand, including in acting roles, on tourist visas. They must obtain work permits from Thai immigration and labor authorities. However, he noted that loopholes are often exploited by criminal networks.
Tian's firm has handled multiple cases of Chinese nationals going missing in the area. In December 2024, another Chinese actor sought help after being deceived into traveling to Thailand for a supposed acting job. He was eventually escorted by Thai police to Bangkok and returned to China.
Tian warned that those taken to eastern Myanmar face slim chances of rescue, with fewer than 5 percent of missing persons successfully recovered. He urged individuals who find themselves near Tak Province or Mae Sot to alert authorities immediately.
In the wake of Wang's rescue, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra vowed to strengthen measures to prevent human smugglers from using Thailand as a transit depot. "We must guard against becoming a transit point for criminal activity," she stated, emphasizing the need for enhanced laws and cross-border cooperation to combat human trafficking.
Thai police have also launched investigations into the routes and methods used by traffickers, particularly in border areas like Mae Sot.