Rescued actor Wang Xing set to return home today after human-trafficking ordeal in Myanmar

Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was rescued from a human trafficking operation in Myanmar, is set to return to China on Friday night, Thai authorities confirmed.

The rescue, prompted by the Chinese government's intervention, highlights the growing issue of cross-border human trafficking and online scams in Southeast Asia.

Wang, a 31-year-old actor known for his roles in Chinese TV dramas, was lured to Thailand under the false pretense of a film audition.

He arrived in Bangkok on January 3 after being contacted via WeChat by individuals posing as representatives of a major Thai entertainment company GMM.

However, instead of attending a casting call, Wang, also known as Xingxing, was abducted and transported across the border into Myanmar, where he was forced to work in a scam center targeting Chinese citizens.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua news agency on Thursday, Thailand's Senior Inspector General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot shared details about the Chinese actor's rescue.

The investigation revealed that Wang had received a job offer and traveled to Thailand, where he was picked up by a vehicle arranged by his "recruiter" after arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

Wang took photos of the vehicle's license plate and key landmarks on the way, sending them to his girlfriend in China, Thatchai said, adding that Wang probably didn't realize that he had been deceived until he was taken across a river into rural Myanmar and found himself in a rustic environment with no recreational facilities at all.