﻿
News / Nation

China allocates 30 million yuan to fix quake-shattered roads in Xizang

Xinhua
  22:16 UTC+8, 2025-01-10       0
China has allocated 30 million yuan (US$4.17 million) to fix quake-damaged roads in the Xizang Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  22:16 UTC+8, 2025-01-10       0

China has allocated 30 million yuan (US$4.17 million) to fix quake-damaged roads in the Xizang Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

The funds, jointly allocated by the Ministry and the Ministry of Transport, will also help find hidden dangers on roads and bridges, prevent secondary disasters, and guarantee the smooth transportation of emergency relief and livelihood materials, according to the Ministry.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in Xizang on Tuesday morning. The earthquake has left 126 dead. Telecommunications, roads, and power have been restored in the quake-hit areas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     