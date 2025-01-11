News / Nation

China's icebreaker Xuelong-2 to carry out marine ecosystem survey in Amundsen Sea

Xinhua
  18:39 UTC+8, 2025-01-11       0
Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2 departed from a port in Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday to carry out a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea.
Xinhua
  18:39 UTC+8, 2025-01-11       0

Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, departed from a port in Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday to carry out a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea.

The survey will include a comprehensive investigation and monitoring of biological ecology, water, sedimentary and atmospheric environment, and pollutant distribution, according to Luo Guangfu, captain of the oceanic team of China's 41st Antarctic expedition.

Xuelong 2 docked at the Lyttelton Port to make a midway supply of fruits, vegetables, and fuel, as well as to pick up 38 members of the oceanic research team before heading to the Amundsen Sea.

The Lyttelton Port is one of the most important replenishment stations for China's Antarctic research, and Christchurch, where the port is located, has been internationally recognized as one of the gateway cities to Antarctica, Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying said on Saturday.

"We will take advantage of the best time in the Southern Hemisphere throughout February in the Amundsen Sea to carry out marine ecosystem survey operations," Luo said, adding the research will cover physical oceanography, marine chemistry, biology, and geology.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     