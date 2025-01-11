China's icebreaker Xuelong-2 to carry out marine ecosystem survey in Amundsen Sea

Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, departed from a port in Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday to carry out a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea.

The survey will include a comprehensive investigation and monitoring of biological ecology, water, sedimentary and atmospheric environment, and pollutant distribution, according to Luo Guangfu, captain of the oceanic team of China's 41st Antarctic expedition.

Xuelong 2 docked at the Lyttelton Port to make a midway supply of fruits, vegetables, and fuel, as well as to pick up 38 members of the oceanic research team before heading to the Amundsen Sea.

The Lyttelton Port is one of the most important replenishment stations for China's Antarctic research, and Christchurch, where the port is located, has been internationally recognized as one of the gateway cities to Antarctica, Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying said on Saturday.

"We will take advantage of the best time in the Southern Hemisphere throughout February in the Amundsen Sea to carry out marine ecosystem survey operations," Luo said, adding the research will cover physical oceanography, marine chemistry, biology, and geology.