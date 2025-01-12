﻿
News / Nation

Financial services restored in quake-hit areas in Xizang

Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2025-01-12       0
Financial services have been restored in an orderly manner after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region earlier this week.
Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2025-01-12       0

Financial services have been restored in an orderly manner after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region earlier this week, according to the National Financial Regulatory Administration.

Around 36.16 million yuan (US$5.03 million) has been paid by insurance companies, said the administration.

The strong earthquake struck Dingri County in the city of Xigaze on Tuesday morning, leaving 126 people dead and hundreds injured. More than 3,600 rural houses were toppled.

After the earthquake, the administration asked the banking and insurance institutions to do their best to provide financial services. The Xizang financial regulatory authority set up a front-line work team to guide local settlement of claims.

The administration said it will give full play to the insurance industry to effectively serve earthquake relief and post-disaster reconstruction.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     