﻿
News / Nation

Chinese military delegation to visit Japan

Xinhua
  14:54 UTC+8, 2025-01-13       0
A delegation from the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army is set to visit Japan in mid-January, following a mutual agreement.
Xinhua
  14:54 UTC+8, 2025-01-13       0

A delegation from the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army is set to visit Japan in mid-January, following a mutual agreement, China's Ministry of National Defense announced Monday.

During the visit, the delegation will meet with senior officials from Japan's Defense Ministry and the Joint Staff Office of the Self-Defense Forces, and visit relevant military units.

The visit is expected to strengthen mutual understanding and trust, while advancing defense exchanges between the two countries, according to the Chinese defense ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     