Memorial service held for victims of strong Xizang earthquake

Xinhua
  11:03 UTC+8, 2025-01-13       0
A memorial service was held on Monday to mourn the victims of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region last week.
People mourn the deaths in the earthquake that struck Dingri County, Xizang Autonomous Region, on January 7, 2025, in a solemn memorial ceremony held in Changsuo Township, Xizang, on January 13, 2025.

A memorial service was held on Monday to mourn the victims of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region last week.

At 9:30am, hundreds of people, including government officials, rescue workers and local residents, attended the event in Chamco Township, the worst-hit area. They took off their hats and stood in silence for three minutes in memory of the dead.

On January 7, the strong earthquake hit Dingri, home to the northern base camp of the world's highest peak, Mount Qomolangma, claiming 126 lives.

