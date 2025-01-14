A sky-high school commute: from a grueling 3-hour trek to a 30-minute ride

From 3-hour dangerous treks to a 30-minute scenic ride, Yunnan Province's "sky school bus" changes lives for students, offering safety, opportunity, and hope for their futures.

Can you imagine it used to take the children of Nizhu River Canyon in China's southwest Yunnan Province 3 hours of trekking dangerous treks to get to their Guanzhai Primary School at the mountaintop? The 550-meter drop of trecherous trekking and climbing now have been reduced to a 30 minutes, thanks to a "sky school bus." For decades, children from Nizhu River Village endured a perilous three-hour journey to school, climbing steep cliffs and crossing rugged terrain. Their path was a treacherous mix of hand-carved footholds, makeshift ladders, and narrow ridges.

Known locally as "Bat Cave" and "Gecko Trail," these routes tested the courage of generations of students. Falling snow or rain often turned these already risky paths into slippery and unforgiving challenges.

The turning point came in 2017 when Xuanwei City initiated the Nizhu River Grand Canyon Ecological and Cultural Tourism Project. By late 2018, construction began on a vertical cliff elevator and a cable car system.

The 268-meter-high elevator and the nearly 200-meter-high cable car were officially launched in 2022, transforming access to the canyon. Now, nine students from Nizhu River Village attending Guanzhai Primary School can reach the 1,650-meter-high mountaintop school in just 30 minutes.

The new "sky school bus" has done more than shorten the commute. It has brought safety and dignity to the children's educational journey. Parents, once wracked with worry, can now rest easy, knowing their children's path to school is safe. The remaining energy and time are redirected toward learning and personal growth.

Students, who used to dread the dangerous trails, now find joy in their commute. "The elevator is so fast – it feels like just a blink, and we're at the top!" shared one child. Another excitedly likened the cable car to their personal school bus.