China to investigate US exports of legacy chips

China's commerce ministry said Thursday it would launch a probe into US exports of foundational semiconductors, also known as legacy or mature node semiconductors.

In response to a question about the impact of low-priced imported legacy chips from the United States on China's domestic chip industry, a ministry spokesperson said there have been concerns within the sector regarding significant subsidies provided by the Biden administration to the US semiconductor industry.

Citing complaints from domestic chip industry, the spokesperson said US companies have gained an unfair competitive advantage from the subsidies and have been exporting low-priced chips to China, undermining the legitimate interests of China's domestic chip industry.

It is quite normal for China's domestic industry to express concerns and they have the rights to request trade remedy investigations, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson stressed that relevant authorities will review applications and requests from the domestic industry in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations as well as World Trade Organization rules, and will initiate investigations based on legal procedures.