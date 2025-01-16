﻿
News / Nation

China to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on polyformaldehyde copolymer

Xinhua
  21:19 UTC+8, 2025-01-16       0
China has decided to implement temporary anti-dumping measures on imported polyformaldehyde copolymer originating in the US, the European Union, China's Taiwan region and Japan.
Xinhua
  21:19 UTC+8, 2025-01-16       0

China has decided to implement temporary anti-dumping measures on imported polyformaldehyde copolymer originating in the United States, the European Union, China's Taiwan region and Japan, starting January 24, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Thursday.

According to a preliminary ruling based on the findings of an anti-dumping investigation, imports of polyformaldehyde copolymer from the aforementioned regions involved dumping and caused substantial damage to the related domestic industry.

Importers are required to place deposits with the Chinese customs when importing products under investigation, based on margins of between 3.8 and 74.9 percent, according to the statement.

Polyformaldehyde copolymer is primarily used in sectors including auto parts, electronic appliances, industrial machinery, sports equipment and medical equipment to partially replace copper, zinc, tin, lead and other metal materials.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     