Former head of China's State Tobacco Monopoly stands trial for graft, abuse of power

Ling Chengxing, former head of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, stood trial on Thursday on charges of bribery and abuse of power.
Ling Chengxing, former head of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, stood trial on Thursday on charges of bribery and abuse of power.

Ling is accused of taking undue advantage of his various positions to seek benefits for others in matters such as project contracting, business operations, and personnel arrangements, illegally accepting money and gifts totaling over 43.11 million yuan (US$6 million).

Ling is also accused of abusing his power during his tenure as head of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration and general manager of the China National Tobacco Corporation. He allegedly engaged in favoritism and other misconduct for personal gain while facilitating and reviewing matters related to investment and equity acquisition, resulting in significant losses for the state-owned company and severe damage to national interests.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that was examined by the defendant and his legal team, and the two sides gave their respective accounts of the case, according to a court statement.

In his final statement, Ling pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

A verdict will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
