﻿
News / Nation

China turns to WTO in response to Turkey's vehicle import restrictions

Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2025-01-17       0
China had submitted a request to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to establish a panel regarding Turkey's restrictive measures targeting vehicle imports from China.
Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2025-01-17       0

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Friday that China had submitted a request to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to establish a panel regarding Turkey's restrictive measures targeting vehicle imports from China.

Turkey has repeatedly taken restrictive measures, including imposing tariffs and requiring import licenses for vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs), imported from China, which violates WTO rules and damages bilateral economic and trade relations, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that this request was submitted to the WTO on January 16, 2025 following unsuccessful consultations with Turkey.

"China will push forward the litigation process in accordance with WTO rules and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its domestic industries," said the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     