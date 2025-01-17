China turns to WTO in response to Turkey's vehicle import restrictions

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Friday that China had submitted a request to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to establish a panel regarding Turkey's restrictive measures targeting vehicle imports from China.

Turkey has repeatedly taken restrictive measures, including imposing tariffs and requiring import licenses for vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs), imported from China, which violates WTO rules and damages bilateral economic and trade relations, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that this request was submitted to the WTO on January 16, 2025 following unsuccessful consultations with Turkey.

"China will push forward the litigation process in accordance with WTO rules and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its domestic industries," said the statement.