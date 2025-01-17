China completes main structure of world's tallest bridge

China on Friday finished the construction of the main structure of a bridge in its southwestern Guizhou Province, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge.

The last steel girder weighing about 215 tons was precisely hoisted into place on Friday afternoon, connecting sections of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge currently under construction.

Work will continue on the main cable wrapping, painting and the installation of minor facilities.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface — roughly twice the height of the Eiffel Tower.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area.

Wu Chaoming, a senior engineer participating in the construction, said the bridge spans the Beipan River.

"To complete the steel girder hoisting, we have equipped the world's largest span cable hoisting system," Wu said, adding that the system is composed of transportation, hoisting and intelligent monitoring systems, effectively solving technical problems such as large hoisting spans and heavy hoisting weights.

The construction of the bridge started in January 2022 as part of an expressway project connecting the localities of Liuzhi and Anlong, and the bridge is expected to open to traffic this year.

With 92.5 percent of its land covered by mountains and hills, Guizhou has built nearly 30,000 bridges since the late 1970s and is now home to nearly half of the world's 100 tallest bridges.

Having numerous bridges spanning mountains and rivers, the once-isolated remote mountainous areas have undergone major transformations. The total length of expressways in the province has surpassed 9,000 km and the total road mileage now exceeds 220,000 km.

The construction of expressways has brought Guizhou closer to neighboring provinces and major economic hubs, significantly supporting the province's rapid economic and social development, according to an official of the provincial department of transport.