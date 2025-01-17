China urges US to immediately cease malicious cyber attacks

China urges the US side to immediately cease cyber attacks against the country and stop theft of commercial and intellectual property, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

Guo made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a report released by the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China (CNCERT/CC) on the same day.

The report disclosed details of cyber attacks by US intelligence agencies against a Chinese research institute on advanced materials design and a large-scale high-tech enterprise on smart energy and digital information, according to CNCERT/CC.

"I have taken note of the relevant report," said Guo, adding that the report has once again exposed those malicious cyber attacks against China initiated by the US government.

China expresses grave concerns over this and urges the US side to immediately stop the relevant malicious activities, Guo said, noting that China will take necessary measures to safeguard its own cyber security and interests.

Stressing that cyberspace concerns the national security and economic prosperity of all countries, Guo said that the United States should reflect on itself, stop political smears, abide by the same international rules responsibly, and work together with the international community to safeguard peace and security in cyberspace.