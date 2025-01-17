﻿
News / Nation

China urges US to immediately cease malicious cyber attacks

Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2025-01-17       0
China urges the US side to immediately cease cyber attacks against the country and stop theft of commercial and intellectual property, Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2025-01-17       0

China urges the US side to immediately cease cyber attacks against the country and stop theft of commercial and intellectual property, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

Guo made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a report released by the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China (CNCERT/CC) on the same day.

The report disclosed details of cyber attacks by US intelligence agencies against a Chinese research institute on advanced materials design and a large-scale high-tech enterprise on smart energy and digital information, according to CNCERT/CC.

"I have taken note of the relevant report," said Guo, adding that the report has once again exposed those malicious cyber attacks against China initiated by the US government.

China expresses grave concerns over this and urges the US side to immediately stop the relevant malicious activities, Guo said, noting that China will take necessary measures to safeguard its own cyber security and interests.

Stressing that cyberspace concerns the national security and economic prosperity of all countries, Guo said that the United States should reflect on itself, stop political smears, abide by the same international rules responsibly, and work together with the international community to safeguard peace and security in cyberspace.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     