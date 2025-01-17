China launches special copyright protection campaign for holiday movies

With this year's Spring Festival approaching and several new films set to be released in theaters, Chinese authorities have launched a special campaign to protect the copyright of these movies.

The campaign, jointly implemented by the National Copyright Administration (NCA), the China Film Administration and the ministries of public security and culture and tourism, is aimed at strengthening intellectual property rights (IPRs) protection and ensuring the high-quality development of the country's film industry, according to a statement from the NCA on Friday.

The enforcement strategy includes preventive measures, ongoing supervision and punishment for violations — with the goal to provide a whole-chain defense against infringements, the statement said.

It added that relevant efforts will be focused on early identification and warnings concerning risks faced by some much-anticipated works, enhanced monitoring and regulation both online and offline, and strict investigation and punishment of camcording violations in cinemas and the spreading of pirated films online.

China's box office revenue reached over 42.5 billion yuan (about 5.9 billion US dollars) in 2024, with earnings during last year's Spring Festival holiday hitting a record high of nearly 8.02 billion yuan.

This year's Spring Festival, also referred to as Chinese New Year, falls on January 29.