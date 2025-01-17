News / Nation

China's medical insurance fund balanced in 2024

Xinhua
  18:46 UTC+8, 2025-01-17       0
China's medical insurance fund last year achieved a balanced budget, with a slight surplus, ensuring the safety and sustainability of the fund.
Xinhua
  18:46 UTC+8, 2025-01-17       0

China's medical insurance fund last year achieved a balanced budget, with a slight surplus, ensuring the safety and sustainability of the fund, according to the National Health care Security Administration (NHSA).

A total of 6.7 billion outpatient settlements were covered by basic medical insurance in 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 19 percent, the NHSA told a press conference on Friday.

Maternity insurance fund expenditure amounted to 143.2 billion yuan (19.5 billion US dollars) in 2024 — a 33.9-percent increase from the previous year, the NHSA revealed.

In 2024, the national medical insurance system recovered 27.5 billion yuan in funds, identified 2,008 fraudulent insurance institutions, and worked with public security authorities to investigate 3,018 medical insurance fraud cases, leading to the arrest of 10,741 suspects.

Gu Rong, an official with the NHSA, said that part of the recovered funds were retrieved through big data monitoring technology.

According to the NHSA, the administration is actively promoting the use of drug traceability codes, which allow relevant departments to quickly and accurately detect fraud involving the misuse of drugs to exploit the insurance system.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     