Mainland to resume group tour services for Fujian, Shanghai residents to Taiwan: ministry

  11:00 UTC+8, 2025-01-17
The Chinese mainland will soon resume group tour services for residents of Fujian and Shanghai to Taiwan, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday.
  11:00 UTC+8, 2025-01-17

The move aims to restore normal interactions between people across the Taiwan Strait and facilitate their regular exchanges in various fields, the ministry said in an announcement released on its official website.

It is also to address the high expectations of the general public and the tourism industry in Taiwan and enhance the well-being of people across the Strait, added the ministry.

Preparations for this resumption are well underway, said the ministry, expressing the hope that tourism industries on both sides of the Strait would strengthen communication to provide quality services and products for mainland tour groups to Taiwan.

