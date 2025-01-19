﻿
China unveils blueprint for building strong education system by 2035

China on Sunday unveiled a new educational blueprint, vowing to build a strong education system by 2035 to support its modernization drive and national rejuvenation.
The 2024-2035 master plan on building China into a leading country in education was jointly issued by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council.

The strong education system of socialism with Chinese characteristics will feature powerful ideological and political leadership, talent competitiveness, scientific and technological underpinning, livelihood security, social synergy, and international influence, according to the document.

Building a leading country in education has been an aspiration of the Chinese nation since the advent of modern times. In 2022, the CPC set the goal to be achieved by 2035.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
