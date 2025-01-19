Xinjiang's cotton industry to maintain output, growth despite sanctions

China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region plans to strengthen its cotton industry as a pillar sector despite facing sanctions, according to the regional government work report on Sunday.

Xinjiang remained the country's cotton powerhouse in 2024 with a production of over 5.68 million tons, accounting for 92.2 percent of the national total.

The region aims to maintain its cotton output at over 5 million tons this year, become a premium national cotton yarn base, and expand the textile and apparel supply chain, said Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of the regional government of Xinjiang, while delivering the work report at the annual session of the regional people's congress.

In 2024, the region's cotton and textile industry generated an output value of 220 billion yuan (about 33.6 billion US dollars) and provided jobs for over 1 million people, according to the report.

In August last year, the Standing Committee of Xinjiang Regional People's Congress passed a resolution to counter US sanctions and support the development of sanctioned enterprises, including those in textiles and clothing.

"The resolution marks a strong step in using legal means to defy US hegemony and power politics while advancing domestic and foreign-related legal frameworks," said Zhao Wenquan, a spokesperson for the congress at a press conference on Saturday.

"We will expand our toolkit for countering foreign sanctions and enhance policy support for enterprises affected by US sanctions, including key industry chain enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises, to safeguard the stability and security of our industrial and supply chains," said Erkin Tuniyaz.

With its unique climate and advantageous geographical location, Xinjiang boasts ideal natural conditions for the growth of cotton, which is among the best in the world.

The cotton industry in Xinjiang has become more mechanized and intelligent, with the mechanized cotton planting rate hitting 100 percent and its mechanized cotton picking rate reaching about 90 percent, according to the regional cotton association.

With a regional GDP growth target of about 6 percent for 2025, Xinjiang is poised to enhance its economic and industrial contributions to China's national development, says the government report.