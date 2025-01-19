News / Nation

Xinjiang's cotton industry to maintain output, growth despite sanctions

Xinhua
  19:12 UTC+8, 2025-01-19       0
China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region plans to strengthen its cotton industry as a pillar sector despite facing sanctions.
Xinhua
  19:12 UTC+8, 2025-01-19       0

China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region plans to strengthen its cotton industry as a pillar sector despite facing sanctions, according to the regional government work report on Sunday.

Xinjiang remained the country's cotton powerhouse in 2024 with a production of over 5.68 million tons, accounting for 92.2 percent of the national total.

The region aims to maintain its cotton output at over 5 million tons this year, become a premium national cotton yarn base, and expand the textile and apparel supply chain, said Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of the regional government of Xinjiang, while delivering the work report at the annual session of the regional people's congress.

In 2024, the region's cotton and textile industry generated an output value of 220 billion yuan (about 33.6 billion US dollars) and provided jobs for over 1 million people, according to the report.

In August last year, the Standing Committee of Xinjiang Regional People's Congress passed a resolution to counter US sanctions and support the development of sanctioned enterprises, including those in textiles and clothing.

"The resolution marks a strong step in using legal means to defy US hegemony and power politics while advancing domestic and foreign-related legal frameworks," said Zhao Wenquan, a spokesperson for the congress at a press conference on Saturday.

"We will expand our toolkit for countering foreign sanctions and enhance policy support for enterprises affected by US sanctions, including key industry chain enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises, to safeguard the stability and security of our industrial and supply chains," said Erkin Tuniyaz.

With its unique climate and advantageous geographical location, Xinjiang boasts ideal natural conditions for the growth of cotton, which is among the best in the world.

The cotton industry in Xinjiang has become more mechanized and intelligent, with the mechanized cotton planting rate hitting 100 percent and its mechanized cotton picking rate reaching about 90 percent, according to the regional cotton association.

With a regional GDP growth target of about 6 percent for 2025, Xinjiang is poised to enhance its economic and industrial contributions to China's national development, says the government report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     