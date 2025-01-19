News / Nation

Beloved Beijing zoo panda remembered online after death

Xinhua
  19:14 UTC+8, 2025-01-19
Netizens swarmed to the social media platform on Sunday to pay tributes to Gugu, a deceased giant panda in Beijing Zoo, and express their sorrow and gratitude for the star animal's long life and the joy he brought.

The Beijing Zoo said on Sunday that Gugu died at the age of 25 years and 4 months last Thursday morning after battling age-related health issues.

Gugu, a male panda born on September 25, 1999, had lived at the Beijing Zoo since 2004. Known for his gentle nature, the panda became a favorite among visitors and staff who affectionately referred to him as "Grandpa Gu."

"Thank you for the wonderful memories, dear Gugu," one user wrote at Beijing Zoo's social media account of Weibo. "Rest in peace, Grandpa Gugu." Similar messages of love and remembrance filled the comments.

In recent years, as Gugu aged, his physical and mental conditions gradually declined. In early 2024, to provide him with a quieter and more suitable environment, the zoo moved him to a non-public section.

Despite efforts to improve his health through specialized care, Gugu's conditions continued to worsen, according to the zoo administration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
