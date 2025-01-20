Over 94 million people affected by natural disasters in China in 2024

A total of 94.13 million people in China were affected by natural disasters in 2024, the office of the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief and the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Monday.

A total of 856 people were killed or went missing as a result of natural disasters last year, 3.65 million people were urgently relocated, 64,000 houses collapsed, and 832,000 houses were damaged, according to a statement from the two authorities.

Direct economic losses from natural disasters in 2024 came in at 401.11 billion yuan (about 55.8 billion US dollars), the statement said.

It noted that in 2024, floods, geological disasters, typhoons, and natural disasters caused by hail, freezing temperatures and snow were the main natural disasters that occurred in China, while droughts, earthquakes, forest fires, grassland fires and sandstorms also impacted the country to varying degrees.