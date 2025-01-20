News / Nation

China is ready to properly manage differences with new US administration: spokesperson

Xinhua
  18:01 UTC+8, 2025-01-20       0
China is ready to properly manage differences with the new US administration, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
Xinhua
  18:01 UTC+8, 2025-01-20       0

China is ready to properly manage differences with the new US administration, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a question about China's expectations for the new US administration.

"Cooperation between China and the United States benefits both countries, while confrontation harms them both, as the history of China-US relations clearly demonstrates," she said.

China has always believed that a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship is in the common interests of the two countries and the expectations of the international community, Mao added.

The spokesperson said that China is willing to work with the new US administration to uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and find a way for China and the United States to get along correctly in the new era, benefiting both countries and the world.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     