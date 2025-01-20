China executes 2 convicted mass murderers

China on Monday executed two mass murderers, who were both convicted in two separate cases in November last year.

Upon the approval of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), Fan Weiqiu, a man convicted of causing heavy casualties after intentionally plowing his car into a crowd at a sports center in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, was executed in Zhuhai.

His actions led to the death of 35 people, while another 43 sustained injuries.

Another man, Xu Jiajin, convicted of killing eight people and injuring 17 in a knife attack at a vocational school in east China's Jiangsu Province, was executed in the city of Wuxi, Jiangsu, following the approval of the SPC.

China has taken resolute measures to punish crimes, protect lives and properties and ensure public safety.

Following the Zhuhai case, the Ministry of Public Security ordered a swift investigation into the incident. Police have stepped up efforts to patrol public areas and deal promptly with social conflict and disputes.

China's top procurator Ying Yong has stressed that heavy and harsh punishments should be handed down in accordance with the law for major vicious crimes.

At another meeting, the SPC stressed the importance of ensuring swift and decisive trials for such offenses to ensure that the people truly feel fairness and justice.

Crimes that seriously endanger public order, disrupt social stability or endanger the safety of people's lives, health or property should be met with severe penalties, the SPC said.

Judicial and law enforcement authorities also highlighted efforts to target the root causes and prevent similar criminal cases by addressing conflicts and disputes at their source.