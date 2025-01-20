Responding to TikTok resumption, China says US should listen to voice of reason

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the United States should earnestly listen to the voice of reason and provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for market entities from other countries.

TikTok has restored service in the United States citing President-elect Donald Trump's efforts, but Trump reportedly said that he wants to cut a deal that will see the United States have 50 percent ownership in a joint venture.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing that TikTok has operated in the United States for years and been very popular with American users. It has played a positive role in boosting US employment and consumption.

"When it comes to actions such as the operation and acquisition of businesses, we believe they should be independently decided by companies in accordance with market principles," Mao said.

If it involves Chinese companies, China's laws and regulations should be observed, she added.

Responding to Elon Musk's recent remarks concerning the operation of TikTok and social media platform X, Mao said the Chinese government manages the Internet in accordance with law.

"We welcome Internet companies across the world to operate in China as long as they abide by China's laws and regulations and provide safe and reliable products and services," she said.