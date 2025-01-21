News / Nation

China to continue supporting WHO in fulfilling its duties

Xinhua
  16:47 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that the role of the WHO should be strengthened, not weakened, and that China will continue to support WHO in fulfilling its duties.
Xinhua
  16:47 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the role of the World Health Organization should be strengthened, not weakened, and that China will continue to support WHO in fulfilling its duties.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to a query regarding US President Donald Trump's executive order on Monday to withdraw the United States from WHO.

Guo said that, as an authoritative international organization in the field of global public health, WHO plays a central coordinating role in global health governance, and its role should be strengthened, not weakened.

China will, as always, support WHO in fulfilling its duties, deepen international public health cooperation, strengthen global health governance, and promote the building of a global community of health for all, Guo added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     