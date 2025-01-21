﻿
News / Nation

China adds 12.56 million new urban jobs in 2024, employment situation stable

Xinhua
  16:39 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0
China created 12.56 million new urban jobs in 2024, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  16:39 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0

China created 12.56 million new urban jobs in 2024, hitting the annual target, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on Tuesday.

In 2024, China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent, 0.1 percentage points lower than the previous year, according to the ministry.

The country has set an annual target of creating more than 12 million new urban jobs in 2024 and it also aimed to keep the surveyed urban jobless rate at around 5.5 percent for the year.

"The employment situation remained generally stable," said Lu Aihong, spokesperson of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, at a press conference.

By the end of 2024, over 33.05 million people who had been lifted from poverty were employed, Lu said.

China's social security card holders reached nearly 1.39 billion by the end of last year, including 1.07 billion digital social security card users, the spokesperson said.

Social security cards are divided into physical cards and digital cards. Many people hold both types.

Lu said that the ministry has also strengthened the standardized management of vocational competence assessment, with over 12 million individuals obtaining vocational skill-level certificates or professional qualification certificates last year.

The ministry announced that in 2025, a targeted employment support program for key sectors, industries, urban-rural grassroots, as well as micro, small and medium-sized enterprises will be implemented, establishing a mechanism for collecting and releasing information on job positions related to major projects.

The ministry will also accelerate the research and formulation of relevant policies and measures to further enhance the appeal of the private pension system.

By the end of 2023, there were 70,000 human resource service agencies across the country, employing 1.06 million people, according to Zhang Wenmiao, an official with the ministry. He added that throughout 2023, these agencies provided services to 300 million workers and 55.99 million employers, with approximately 40 percent of these employers in the manufacturing sector.

The ministry said that this year it would introduce a youth job creation program, including measures to boost employment for college graduates.

Youth employment, particularly for college graduates, remains a top priority for the ministry, said Chen Yongjia, an official with the ministry, adding that throughout 2025, the ministry will organize a series of activities to promote employment and entrepreneurship among young people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     