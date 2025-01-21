Mainland deeply concerned about earthquake in southern Taiwan
A Chinese mainland spokesperson has expressed deep concern about the earthquake that hit southern Taiwan earlier on Tuesday, causing injuries and property losses.
Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks on Tuesday, noting that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are of one family.
He conveyed sympathy to all those affected by the disaster, and expressed hope that they can resume the normal order of production and life as soon as possible.