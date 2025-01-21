Rescue, relief efforts underway following 6.2-magnitude quake in Taiwan

Rescue and relief efforts are underway after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck China's Taiwan at midnight Tuesday, with no major casualties or significant damage to the island's railway, water, or electricity infrastructure reported so far.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicenter was located in Tainan City at a depth of 14 kilometers, with tremors felt across the island and several aftershocks recorded.

Local media reported that Tainan City's Nansi District and Chiayi County's Dapu Township were among the hardest-hit areas, where several residential buildings collapsed or sustained damage, forcing some residents to spend the night outdoors. Both places have suspended classes and work for the day.

Following the quake, Taiwan's fire department mobilized its emergency response team, successfully evacuating all trapped residents.

Health authorities reported that more than 20 people across Taiwan sought medical treatment for earthquake-related injuries.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company revealed it evacuated some of its plants after the quake and confirmed that all staff members are safe.

The island's meteorological department has warned that aftershocks exceeding magnitude 5 are possible over the next three days.