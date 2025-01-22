China to experience heavy snowfall amid Spring Festival travel rush

News / Nation

A cold wave will result in the most extensive and intense snowfall of this winter thus far in China from January 23 to 27, impacting the Spring Festival travel rush, China's meteorological authority announced on Wednesday.

Widespread snow and rain as well as strong winds are expected during the cold wave, with the heaviest snowfall predicted to take place on January 24 and 25. Meanwhile, significant temperature drops are forecast to hit most regions of the country, according to the National Meteorological Center.

In areas that are most affected, including southern Shaanxi, northwestern Henan, and eastern Liaoning, snow accumulation will reach 3 to 8 centimeters, with some regions set to experience snow depths exceeding 12 centimeters, the NMC said.

Xu Jun, chief forecaster of the NMC, said the cold wave will cause temperatures to drop by 8 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country – with some areas in the eastern part of northwest China and the western section of north China tipped to experience declines of over 14 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave coincides with the peak period of this year's Spring Festival travel rush, and will significantly impact transportation, said the NMC. Affected regions are advised to monitor snowfall and road icing levels, while people with travel plans should check weather forecasts and road conditions in advance, experts say.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
