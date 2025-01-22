5 dead, 1 injured in southwest China traffic accident

Five people were killed and another one severely injured in a traffic accident in Bazhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, said local authorities on Wednesday.

The accident happened at around 11:40am on Wednesday, when a heavy truck collided with other vehicles in Enyang District of Bazhong, resulting in 12 vehicles damaged to varying degrees, said police in Enyang.

Among the five dead, four died on the spot and one died despite emergency rescue efforts.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.