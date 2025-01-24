China expects 9.5 pct rise in daily cross-border passenger flow during Spring Festival holiday

China is anticipating an average of 1.85 million inbound and outbound passenger trips each day during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Friday.

The figure represents a 9.5 percent increase in daily cross-border passenger throughput compared with last year's Spring Festival holiday.

This year's Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on January 29, with eight public holiday days from January 28 to February 4. The Spring Festival is the most important festival in China and an occasion for family reunions and celebrations.