﻿
News / Nation

China expects 9.5 pct rise in daily cross-border passenger flow during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua
  11:41 UTC+8, 2025-01-24       0
China is anticipating an average of 1.85 million inbound and outbound passenger trips each day during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday.
Xinhua
  11:41 UTC+8, 2025-01-24       0

China is anticipating an average of 1.85 million inbound and outbound passenger trips each day during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Friday.

The figure represents a 9.5 percent increase in daily cross-border passenger throughput compared with last year's Spring Festival holiday.

This year's Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on January 29, with eight public holiday days from January 28 to February 4. The Spring Festival is the most important festival in China and an occasion for family reunions and celebrations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     