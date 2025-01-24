News / Nation

CPC expels former national legislator, former national political advisor for serious violations

Luo Baoming, a former national legislator, and Li Weiwei, a former national political adviser, have been expelled from the Communist Party of China over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body said on Friday.

The decisions were made following separate investigations by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision of their cases, according to the statements by the CCDI and NCS.

Luo, vice chairman of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, was found to have committed a series of violations including maintaining long-term improper connection with a certain "political swindler," and causing severe losses to fiscal funds and adverse political impacts.

He was also found to have taken advantage of his positions to help others in business, accepting a huge sum of money and valuables in return.

Li, a former deputy head of the Committee on Population, Resources and Environment under the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was also dismissed from public office.

Her violations include failure to effectively implement the CPC Central Committee's requirements for strengthening the work of the CPPCC and united front-related work, which resulted in negative political impacts.

Li was also found to have condoned corruption by multiple members of her family, and have taken advantage of her positions to help others in business and job promotions, accepting a huge sum of money and valuables in return.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
