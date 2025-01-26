﻿
News / Nation

China issues over 734 mln USD of relief funds for disaster-affected people

Xinhua
  21:06 UTC+8, 2025-01-26       0
The Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday that 5.272 billion yuan of relief funds from the central budget had been fully distributed, benefiting 30.92 million people.
Xinhua
  21:06 UTC+8, 2025-01-26       0

The Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday that 5.272 billion yuan (about 734.96 million US dollars) of relief funds from the central budget had been fully distributed, benefiting 30.92 million people.

These funds are intended to support local governments in helping those affected by natural disasters to deal with living difficulties during the winter and spring seasons.

The ministry has also provided guidance and support to localities to better implement relief measures, accurately distribute relief funds and materials, and enhance the coordination of policy and resources.

Regarding the sharp temperature plunges expected over the next few days, the ministry said it would step up monitoring of disaster developments in various regions to ensure that every affected person stays safe and warm during the winter.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     