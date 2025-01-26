Asian Winter Games Athletes' Village to begin operations

Harbin's newly renovated and upgraded Huaqi Hotel will officially open on Monday to welcome athletes and officials for the 9th Asian Winter Games.

The Huaqi Hotel, located in the same complex as the Main Media Center and the venues for the opening and closing ceremonies, will serve as the Athletes' Village for the ice sports competitions.

Built in 2005, the Huaqi Hotel has 41 floors and 625 rooms. In preparation for the Asian Winter Games, the hotel underwent a comprehensive renovation, including the replacement of the elevators.

Under the guidance of Ma Ning, the executive deputy director of the hotel, reporters were shown to the athletes' rooms which featured welcome cards, mascot standees and traditional cultural art pieces.

"To create a comfortable living environment for the athletes, we've brought in elements of the Asian Winter Games. For athletes who are taller, we've also prepared extra platforms at the end of the beds," Ma said.

During the Games, more than 900 athletes and accompanying officials will stay at the hotel, with the first athletes to check in on Monday. During the Chinese New Year, both bedrooms and public areas will be decorated with Chinese New Year elements like the Chinese character "Fu", which means happiness, to create a festive atmosphere.

To meet the diverse dietary needs of athletes from across Asia, Wang Gang, the hotel's executive chef, has prepared over 100 dishes with his colleagues, offering a variety of flavors to cater to different culinary traditions.

During the Winter Games, a clinic in the Athletes' Village will also provide medical support for athletes.

"The clinic has dozens of medical staff from the Harbin Medical University Affiliated Hospital and the Second Affiliated Hospital of Heilongjiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine," said manager Pan Yu. "Many of the doctors have studied abroad, and they can integrate international perspectives and advanced medical concepts into their daily practice, offering the latest health care services for the athletes."

"Because of the high-intensity of winter sports competitions, athletes often need relaxation and recovery after competitions, so we've also added traditional Chinese medicine therapies such as acupuncture and massage to help athletes relieve fatigue and refresh themselves," Pan added.

In addition to these services, the Athletes' Village also features a gym, a licensed merchandise shop, and an anti-doping testing station.