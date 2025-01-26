News / Nation

Asian Winter Games Athletes' Village to begin operations

Xinhua
  20:48 UTC+8, 2025-01-26       0
Harbin's newly renovated and upgraded Huaqi Hotel will officially open on Monday to welcome athletes and officials for the 9th Asian Winter Games.
Xinhua
  20:48 UTC+8, 2025-01-26       0

Harbin's newly renovated and upgraded Huaqi Hotel will officially open on Monday to welcome athletes and officials for the 9th Asian Winter Games.

The Huaqi Hotel, located in the same complex as the Main Media Center and the venues for the opening and closing ceremonies, will serve as the Athletes' Village for the ice sports competitions.

Built in 2005, the Huaqi Hotel has 41 floors and 625 rooms. In preparation for the Asian Winter Games, the hotel underwent a comprehensive renovation, including the replacement of the elevators.

Under the guidance of Ma Ning, the executive deputy director of the hotel, reporters were shown to the athletes' rooms which featured welcome cards, mascot standees and traditional cultural art pieces.

"To create a comfortable living environment for the athletes, we've brought in elements of the Asian Winter Games. For athletes who are taller, we've also prepared extra platforms at the end of the beds," Ma said.

During the Games, more than 900 athletes and accompanying officials will stay at the hotel, with the first athletes to check in on Monday. During the Chinese New Year, both bedrooms and public areas will be decorated with Chinese New Year elements like the Chinese character "Fu", which means happiness, to create a festive atmosphere.

To meet the diverse dietary needs of athletes from across Asia, Wang Gang, the hotel's executive chef, has prepared over 100 dishes with his colleagues, offering a variety of flavors to cater to different culinary traditions.

During the Winter Games, a clinic in the Athletes' Village will also provide medical support for athletes.

"The clinic has dozens of medical staff from the Harbin Medical University Affiliated Hospital and the Second Affiliated Hospital of Heilongjiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine," said manager Pan Yu. "Many of the doctors have studied abroad, and they can integrate international perspectives and advanced medical concepts into their daily practice, offering the latest health care services for the athletes."

"Because of the high-intensity of winter sports competitions, athletes often need relaxation and recovery after competitions, so we've also added traditional Chinese medicine therapies such as acupuncture and massage to help athletes relieve fatigue and refresh themselves," Pan added.

In addition to these services, the Athletes' Village also features a gym, a licensed merchandise shop, and an anti-doping testing station.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     