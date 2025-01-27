News / Nation

China brings back criminal suspect in cross-border human trafficking case

Chinese police have successfully apprehended and brought back a major criminal suspect involved in a high-profile case, in which a Chinese actor was deceived and illegally detained on the Thailand-Myanmar border.

The suspect, surnamed Yan, was returned to China on Saturday thanks to the joint efforts of a task force dispatched by China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, and with assistance from Thai law enforcement, the MPS said on Sunday.

Several cases involving Chinese citizens being deceived and illegally detained on the Thailand-Myanmar border — where they were forced to participate in telecom and Internet fraud — have attracted widespread attention.

Wang Xing, a Chinese actor, entered Thailand on January 3 but lost contact near the Thailand-Myanmar border. Thai police tracked his movements and successfully rescued him, identifying him as a victim of human trafficking.

An MPS official stated that the police will intensify their efforts to deepen international law enforcement cooperation, launch a strong crackdown, and coordinate rescue operations to protect the personal safety and property of Chinese citizens.

Wang Xing
