China sees robust increase in electric vehicle charging facilities

  20:17 UTC+8, 2025-01-28       0
China saw a significant surge in electric vehicle charging facilities in 2024, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
China saw a significant surge in electric vehicle charging facilities in 2024, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

By the end of last year, the total number of electric vehicle charging poles in the country had reached 12.82 million, marking a 49.1 percent year-on-year increase.

Of these, public charging poles accounted for approximately 3.58 million, while private charging poles neared 9.24 million.

In 2024, China added more than 4.22 million electric vehicle charging poles.

The expansion of charging facilities comes amid surging demand for new energy vehicles in China, with both production and sales surpassing 12 million units in 2024.

China has maintained its position as the world's leading NEV market for 10 consecutive years.

