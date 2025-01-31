Shenzhou-19 astronauts share details of work and life in space with mission halfway through

As China's Shenzhou-19 mission reaches its halfway, the three astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station, orbiting 400 kilometers above Earth, have shared their experiences during the Spring Festival, offering a glimpse into their unique lives in space.

Scientific breakthroughs and spacewalks

The crew commander Cai Xuzhe, who returned to the space station after about two years, described the feeling as "warm and familiar" in a video released on China's CCTV on Thursday.



This is Cai's second time working and living in China's space station, but his first time celebrating the Spring Festival there. In 2022, he spent six months in space during the Shenzhou-14 mission.

The Shenzhou-19 astronauts entered the space station on October 30, 2024. According to Cai, over the past three months, the crew has completed a series of tasks, including the handover with the Shenzhou-18 crew, routine maintenance of the space station, and two spacewalks.

These extravehicular activities (EVAs), commonly known as spacewalks, are essential for repairs, experiments, and testing equipment outside the station.

Cai emphasized the importance of their training, including system-wide emergency pressure drills and medical rescue exercises.

"These exercises have significantly improved our ability to handle unexpected situations, allowing us to work more efficiently and safely," he said.

Supported by ground teams, the astronauts have also advanced scientific experiments, such as cutting-edge research on human brain organoids and new material exposure tests in the harsh environment of space.

"We are steadily progressing with our scientific missions, focusing on space life science, microgravity physics, space material science, and aerospace medicine," Cai noted.

Song Lingdong, who participated in two spacewalks, shared his awe-inspiring experience.

"Before my first EVA, I imagined what it would be like, but nothing prepared me for the moment I opened the hatch and saw Earth. It was breathtaking," he recalled. "Climbing on the module walls, I felt as if I was walking on clouds."

"I was mesmerized by the beauty of space, but at the same time, I felt the weight of our mission," he added.

Their first nine-hour spacewalk proved China's new-generation spacesuits to be both safe and effective, according to Song.

Addressing public curiosity, Song explained how astronauts stay energized during long EVAs. "We eat high-calorie meals beforehand and drink functional beverages during the task. We highly concentrate on the tasks and don't feel hungry," he said.