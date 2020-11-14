British PM's top aide steps down: report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings has left the Downing Street with immediate effect, the BBC reported on Friday.

AFP

According to the BBC, Cummings spoke to Johnson earlier Friday and it was decided it was best for him to go immediately.

The departure of Cummings came after the resignation of the prime minister's director of communications Lee Cain earlier this week.

In a blog post in January, Cummings revealed he planned to leave his role by the end of the year.

The former boss of Vote Leave campaign had been involved a major row in May when it was revealed that he drove about 418 km in March from London to his parents' home in the northeast city of Durham, reportedly breaking Britain's COVID-19 lockdown rules.

The row had dominated headlines in Britain and led to dozens of British lawmakers calling for Cummings to resign.