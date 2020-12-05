Spain reports 8,745 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches over 1.68 mln

As of Saturday morning, Spain reported 8,745 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,684,647, the country's health ministry reported.

Meanwhile, 214 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll from the disease to 46,252, it said.

Worldwide, Spain has the eighth highest number of COVID-19 infections and ninth highest record of deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.