News / World

Japan prosecutors seek to question ex-PM on spending scandal: media

AFP
  16:04 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0
Under Japanese law, spending on political events must be reported, but prosecutors allege that Shinzo Abe's office failed to do so for dinners his political group organized.
AFP
  16:04 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0
Japan prosecutors seek to question ex-PM on spending scandal: media
AFP

This picture taken on October 26 shows Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) gesturing as he attends a plenary session of the lower house of parliament in Tokyo.

Japanese prosecutors are seeking to question former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a scandal involving the cost of events held for his supporters, local media said on Thursday.

Under Japanese law, spending on political events must be reported, but prosecutors allege that Abe's office failed to do so for dinners his political group organized on the eve of government-sponsored cherry blossom viewing parties.

Public broadcaster NHK said the group paid more than 8 million yen (US$76,000) for the events over five years until 2019.

The Tokyo Prosecutors Office, which declined to comment on the story, has already questioned Abe's secretaries for allegedly failing to properly report the cost of the dinners.

NHK and Jiji Press agency said prosecutors wanted to question Abe about his knowledge of the payments.

Abe, who has not yet responded to the prosecutors' request, has already denied any wrongdoing, saying guests, including voters in his constituency, attended at their own expense.

Abe resigned in September over health issues after becoming the country's longest-serving premier.

He weathered several scandals while in office, including over the cherry blossom parties, a decades-old tradition intended to honor the great and good for their achievements.

Abe's government was accused of stacking the event with supporters, and even inviting a member of Japan's infamous Yakuza mafia.

When the opposition demanded a guest list be produced, it emerged the list had been shredded.

While the government denied wrongdoing, Abe's successor Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said he will not hold the event next year.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     