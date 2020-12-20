Bangladesh COVID-19 cases exceed 500,000-mark, deaths reach 7,280

Bangladesh reported 1,153 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the tally to 500,713 and death toll to 7,280.

Bangladesh reported 1,153 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the tally to 500,713 and death toll to 7,280, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,316 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 437,527 including 1,926 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.45 percent and the current recovery rate is 87.38 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30.