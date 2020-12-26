Japan to ban all entry by foreigners from December 28, reports suggest
Japan has decided to ban all new entries of foreign nationals from December 28 to the end of January following the detection of a new variant of the coronavirus in arrivals from Britain, Nikkei reported on Saturday.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
