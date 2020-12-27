Indonesia reports 6,528 new COVID-19 cases, 243 more deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,528 within one day to 713,365, with the death toll adding by 243 to 21,237, the health ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 6,983 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 583,676.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,997 new cases, West Java 892, Central Java 785, East Java 738 and South Sulawesi 262.

No more new positive cases were found in Gorontalo province.