News / World

Chicago mayor says schools safe to reopen despite pandemic

AFP
  14:46 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0
The mayor of Chicago has said the US city's public schools are "safe" and will reopen Monday, despite teachers union calls for them to continue remote work.
AFP
  14:46 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0

The mayor of Chicago has said the US city's public schools are "safe" and will reopen Monday, despite teachers union calls for them to continue remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We expect all of our teachers who have not received a specific accommodation to come to school tomorrow," Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference.

"Those who do not report to work, and I hate to even go there, but we're going to have to take action," she said, without going into detail.

Special accommodations can be granted for those with high-risk family members, she said, while insisting that "our schools are safe."

The state of Illinois, where Chicago is located, listed 2,428 new cases Sunday, officials said, with 40 deaths.

Chicago's public schools serve more than 355,000 students — the third-largest school district in the United States after New York and Los Angeles.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) has clashed with the city's main teachers union, which has told members to continue remote work out of safety concerns during the pandemic.

Lightfoot said the model for in-person learning follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the city's health departments and the state of Illinois.

The plan is also backed by health experts, including top government scientist Anthony Fauci.

CPS chief Janice Jackson warned Sunday that without an agreement, access to the remote-learning programs would be cut off after Monday.

The union has threatened to strike if the district locks teachers out of the programs.

Reopening schools has been a source of major debate in the United States, by far the hardest-hit country by the pandemic with 26,180,411 cases and 441,302 deaths.

Source: AFP   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     